Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been successful in an aggravated libel case against an athletics coach who suggested he had used performance enhancing drugs when he played for Juventus.

Ulf Karlsson, head coach of the Swedish national athletics team between 2001 and 2004, suggested during the Värmland Society of Sports History Conference last April that the 35-year-old "must have used substances" to bulk up as quickly as he had done during his time with the Italian giants.

"Zlatan gained 10 kilos of muscle in six months at Juventus," he reportedly said.

"That is impossible in such a short time."

Ibrahimovic, who currently plays in the English Premier League for Manchester United, scored 23 goals in 70 appearances for Juventus between 2004 and 2006.

The striker was not present during the case.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for Italian giants Juventus between 2004 and 2006 ©Getty Images

Karlsson has been ordered to pay SKr24,000 (£2,170/$2,651/€2,509) by a district court in Karlstad.

"The court’s opinion is that in the context of what was said Ulf Karlsson gave the impression that Zlatan was doping during his time at Juventus," it was ruled.

But he was acquitted for making similar comments soon after to local newspaper Nya Wermlands-Tidning in which he reportedly said: "I think he was doped, I am convinced."

This is because Swedish law offers strong protection for remarks made to journalists.

There is no suggestion or evidence that the footballer did dope, however.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is among other stars to have launched defamation cases against those who have accused him of doping.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion began such a case last year against former French Minister for Health and Sport Roselyne Bachelot, over comments she made on French television.