Gusztáv Bienerth has been elected as the President of the Hungarian Swimming Association (MUSZ), replacing the controversial Tamás Gyárfás.

The official, who has previously worked for the country’s football and handball associations, was voted in at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Gyárfás resigned in November amid a wave of criticism from the country's top stars after 23 years in the post, with a catalogue of problems alleged by swimmers including triple Rio 2016 champion Katinka Hosszu.

Hosszu claimed her relationship with Gyárfás had been adversarial ever since he supposedly urged her to "stop swimming and retire" in 2008.

She said Gyarfas - who is also an International Swimming Federation (FINA) vice-president and European Swimming Federation treasurer - only remained in his position because of the medal success enjoyed by her and other swimmers.

Training conditions within Hungary have worsened since 2015, she insisted, alleging that top swimmers often had to train "at zero degrees, many times in the pouring rain in an outdoor pool".

Her view was echoed by Hungary's International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission member Daniel Gyurta.

Bienerth, vice-chairman of the Budapest bid to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024, received 126 votes of approval for his appointment, the MUSZ said.

Gusztáv Bienerth (far right) is a vice-president of Budapest 2024 ©Getty Images

"Thank you very much for your vote of confidence," said Bienerth.

"There is a lot of work to do there.

"Thank you for your support.

"I am confident that my leadership successfully fulfills your responsibilities."

Bienerth added that he was open to cooperation to tackle the challenges faced by swimming in the country, which he described as Hungary’s most important and successful sport.

His appointment comes as the country’s capital Budapest prepares to stage the FINA World Aquatics Championships later this year.

The event will take place between July 14 and 30.

The city, bidding against Los Angeles and Paris for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, will also stage the European Aquatics Championships in 2020.