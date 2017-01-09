Szymon Kolecki is set to receive the men's 94 kilogram gold medal from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, according to the Polish Weightlifting Federation (PWF).

The 35-year-old initially earned a silver medal at the Games, but stands to be upgraded to gold due to a failed drugs test by Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin which emerged during the recent re-testing of old samples.

Ilyin's samples from both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 came back positive in the retests, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirming that he would be stripped of his Olympic titles in November.

The IOC retested a number of samples using the latest technology.

It left Kolecki, who served a two-year doping ban during his career which ruled him out of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, set to receive the Beijing 2008 title.

"This is what was said since the middle of last year, has become a reality," a statement on the PWF website said.

"Szymon Kolecki receive the gold medal of the Beijing Games (2008) in the cat. 94 kg."

Kolecki, who also won a silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics in the same weight category, recently resigned as the PWF President.

He quit his role due to a backlash in the country after the Polish team produced several positive tests at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Szymon Kolecki stands to receive the medal after Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin was stripped of his gold in November ©Getty Images

Adrian Zieliński, Olympic gold medallist in the 85kg category at London 2012, and brother Tomasz, were both sent home from the Games for alleged doping offences.

The latter was sent home first on August 9 after failing a test for banned anabolic steroid nandrolone at the National Championships in July.

His brother then followed suit three days later after he tested positive for the same substance.

Tomasz is in line for Olympic bronze from London 2012 in the notorious men’s 94kg category, as a result of numerous athletes being disqualified for doping offences as part of the IOC retests.

This is despite him originally finishing ninth.

Krzysztof Szramiak, an under-77kg lifter who competed at Beijing 2008 but was only on the reserve list for Rio 2016, also tested positive for higher-than-normal levels of growth hormone.

Mariusz Jędra was elected as the President of the PWF in December, with the former vice-president pledging to clean-up the sport in Poland.

insidethegames has asked the IWF for confirmation of Kolecki receiving the medal.