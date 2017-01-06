International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Medical Committee chair Cheri Blauwet has been appointed as an independent member of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) Board of Directors.

The seven-time Paralympic medallist and medical doctor replaces the outgoing Ursula Burns, who completed her elected term in December.

It was also confirmed that directors Robert Bach, Bill Marolt and Whitney Ping would be given additional four-year terms, while Larry Probst will remain the Board chair for the same period.

"Dr. Blauwet’s achievements on and off the field of play give her a unique perspective on sports governance and we’re pleased to welcome her to the USOC Board," said Probst.

"She is extremely well-versed in areas of medicine and the effort to protect clean athletes, and we are confident that she will have an immediate and lasting impact on the USOC and the athletes we serve."

During her athletic career, Blauwet competed at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney, where she claimed one silver and three bronze medals.

The wheelchair racer earn a gold medal in the T53 800 metres four years later in Athens, as well as a further two bronze medals in the 1500m and marathon.

She also competed at Beijing 2008 and won the New York City and Boston Marathons on two occasions, as well as four wins at the Los Angeles Marathon.

Cheri Blauwet competed at three Paralympic Games, winning seven medals ©Getty Images

Blauwet currently serves as a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Medical and Scientific Expert Group, she was the chair of the treasurer of the United States Anti-Doping Agency Board of Directors until September.

"I am tremendously honoured to serve on the USOC board of directors, bringing my background as an athlete and expertise as a physician to the fore, as well as my experience from the Paralympic Movement," said the 36-year-old from Iowa.

"I look forward to serving alongside this tremendous group of professionals to best elevate the success of our country’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes."

The Board currently consists of three nominees from both the Athletes’ Advisory Council and National Governing Bodies Council, as well as six independents.

USOC’s chief executive Scott Blackmun and Anita DeFranz and Angela Ruggiero, America's two other IOC members, along with Probst, are also on the Board.