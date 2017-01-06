Commonwealth Games 2014 bronze medal winning boxer Pinki Rani has decided to turn professional.

The former national champion has signed up with Sporty Boxing Private Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), a licensing body for professional boxers in India.

Rani, who was part of an ongoing national camp, will now be training at the National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, where the IBC is currently conducting a camp for its female boxers.

She follows former world champion Sarita Devi, who became India’s first-ever female professional boxer after signing a two-year deal with Sporty Boxing Private Limited last month.

The 31-year-old, who won her sole global crown on home soil in New Delhi in 2006, could make her debut on January 19 against a yet-to-be-named foreign opponent.

Despite the announcement, Rani is intending to fight at upcoming amateur events and is using the professional step to gain the "physical benefits that professional training offers".

“I have decided to turn professional but I have not given up on my amateur career either," Rani told news agency PTI.

"I am still aspiring for the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year.

"I have turned professional to gain in strength and endurance.

Pinki Rani (right) claimed a bronze medal at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

“I will remain in flyweight and if all goes well, I will look to win the national title in three or four months’ time.

"After that, I will challenge for the Asian and world title as well.

“Basically, I want to gain in strength and endurance, which I feel can come from training in the professional circuit."

The 26-year-old, who regularly competes in the 48 to 51 kilograms weight category, has enjoyed large amounts of amateur success.

At Glasgow 2014, Rani claimed a bronze medal alongside Canada's Mandy Bujold in the flyweight division after losing her semi-final against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh.

Rani also claimed the gold medal at the 22nd President's Cup Open International Tournament held in Palembang in 2015.

The Indian defeated Mongolia's Myagmardulamyn Nandintsetseg by two rounds to one to claim gold in the 51kg division.