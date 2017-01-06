An appeal by the Turkish Handball Federation (THF) against a fine has been rejected by the the European Handball Federation’s (EHF) Court of Appeal.

A fine of €24,000 (£20,500/$25,300) and the payment of a compensation of €12.500 (£10,700/$13,200) to the EHF was imposed on Turkey in September by the Court of Handball after they were found to have infringed on several broadcasting obligations.

The match in question was a Women’s Euro 2016 qualification match between Turkey and Denmark, which took place on June 1.

Turkey were found to have had an insufficient number of cameras at the match, while slow motion was not available.

It was also found that there had been improper television graphics, as well as no clean sound being heard during the match.

The Court of Appeal has upheld the initial decision, with the ruling stating that they found “no element whatsoever which may raise any doubt as regards the materiality of the occurrences”.

The Turkish Handball Federation will have to pay half of the fine, with the remainder suspended for two years ©EHF

“The Court of Appeal agrees with the first instance body as regards the gravity of the violations is a serious one since the production of an international standard TV signal is elementary and fundamental to ensure the presence of the sport and its actors as well as of all its economic stakeholders," the EHF statement continued.

“Furthermore, the Turkish federation had received a reminder due to similar infringements a year before.

“Finally, the Court of Appeal observed that the amount defined is within the lower range of possibilities set forth in Article D.1 f) of the EHF List of Penalties and part of it has been imposed on a suspended basis.”

As a consequence of the decision, the THF face the €24,000 (£20,500/$25,300) fine, although half of the sanction is being imposed on a suspended basis for the next two years.

They will also be required to pay the compensation sum to the governing body.

An appeal of the EHF Court of Arbitration remains an option for the federation, but it must be filed with 21 days of the Court of Appeal verdict.