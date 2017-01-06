The Commercial Court of Zurich has rejected a claim against FIFA over its alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations in connection with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Last month, the Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress, backed by the Netherlands Trade Union Confederation (FNV), filed a lawsuit against world football’s governing body.

Lodged on behalf of Bangladeshi migrant worker Nadim Sharaful Alam, who requested compensation for damages, it claimed FIFA did not demand assurances from Qatar that it observes fundamental human and labour rights of migrant construction workers and ensures the Kafala system, which requires foreign workers to get permission from their employers to change job or leave the country, is abolished.

However, the lawsuit has been dismissed.

"FIFA welcomes the decision of the Commercial Court of Zurich to reject a claim lodged by the Dutch trade union FNV, the Bangladeshi Free Trade Union Congress, the Bangladesh Building and Wood Workers Federation and the Bangladeshi citizen Nadim Shariful Alam concerning FIFA’s alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar," a statement from FIFA said.

The build-up to the event in 2022 has been littered with suggestions by Amnesty International that FIFA and Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have persistently done little to address "rampant migrant labour abuse".

An Amnesty International study, entitled "The ugly side of the beautiful game: Labour exploitation on a Qatar 2022 World Cup venue", an independent report written by John Ruggie - a professor at Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts and one of the world's foremost human rights experts - was released in March.

It made 25 recommendations to FIFA, including that tournaments already awarded should be moved to different host countries if human rights abuses continued.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced in April that a panel would be created by FIFA to oversee working conditions at World Cup sites ©Getty Images

Approximately 5,100 construction workers from Nepal, India and Bangladesh are building stadiums in the wealthy Gulf nation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced in April that a panel would be created by FIFA to oversee working conditions at World Cup sites in a bid to allay growing human rights concerns.

In what was his first working trip to the country, which was controversially awarded the rights to the competition in December 2010, Infantino revealed the group would include "relevant sectors of civil society and other relevant FIFA stakeholders".

"FIFA takes the issue of working conditions and human rights in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar very seriously," today's statement adds.

"FIFA monitors the situation very closely and, as recently stated by President Infantino, will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers."

FIFA goes on to describe a series of processes developed in recent years to identify and address human rights risks linked to the 2022 event.

"These include the Workers’ Welfare Standards (in place since 2014 and contractually binding for all contractors and sub-contractors working on World Cup construction sites), a compliance check for all tenderers, regular reporting that is publicly available, and a four-tier system of auditing for working conditions, including by an independent specialised agency," the statement continues.

"In addition, the Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) - the global trade union for construction workers - recently signed an agreement with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy that will see them conduct joint labour and accommodation inspections on World Cup stadiums."

In October, Qatar 2022 World Cup organisers admitted for the first time that there had been a "work-related fatality" on a construction site.

Anil Kumar Pasman, a 29-year-old Nepalese labourer, died after being struck by a truck at Al Wakrah Stadium.