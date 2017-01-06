Former United States volleyball coach Carl McGown, who was involved in three American volleyball Olympic gold medals, has died at the age of 79.

He was part of with the US men’s volleyball programme for over 30 years in various roles.

McGown was head coach from 1973 to 1976, which included leading the team at the 1974 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Championships in Mexico.

In 1982 as a technical advisor, McGown oversaw the team’s first Olympic gold at Los Angeles 1984.

McGown then served on the US men’s team staff either as a technical advisor, scout or coach for the next six Olympic Games.

During these Games, the United States won two more gold medals, topping the podiums at Seoul 1988 and Beijing 2008.

Carl McGown was involved in three Olympic, gold medal winning, US volleyball sqauds ©FIVB

In addition to being at seven consecutive Olympic Games, McGown was part of the team’s delegation for seven consecutive FIVB World Championships.

He first became involved with the national team as an assistant coach for the US men’s team at the 1970 FIVB World Championships in Bulgaria.

While not with the US men’s National Team, McGown was leading the Brigham Young University (BYU men’s volleyball team.

McGown was also inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and in 2014, USA Volleyball awarded him the James E Coleman National Team Award.

He is survived by his wife Susan Hammond McGown and two sons, one of whom was the head of the BYU men’s volleyball team from 2012 to 2015.