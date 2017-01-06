British Karate Federation (BKF) President Terry Connell has claimed the organisation are set to meet with Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) officials to apply to have karate recognised as a Commonwealth sport.

Connell stated that the BKF had an informal meeting with the CGF President Louise Marin in November, where a potential application was discussed.

As a result of the meeting, the BKF have been invited to the organisation’s headquarters in London, with a meeting expected to take place this month.

The move has been given support by the World Karate Federation (WKF), who are also due to be part of the talks with the CGF.

Should the sport be recognised by the CGF, it would be a key step to having karate included in a future edition of the Commonwealth Games.

“In early 2017 the BKF will meet with the WKF and representatives of the Commonwealth Games Federation, at their London HQ, to apply for recognition as a Commonwealth sport,” said Connell in a BKF bulletin.

“This is the first step in making an application to become a Commonwealth sport and participate in future Commonwealth Games.

Inclusion in the Commonwealth Games would be another boost for karate, following its addition to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©WKF

“We learned many lessons on our Olympic journey, all of which will be called upon on as we form new relationships and convince the decision makers that karate deserves to be part of the CGF Games.”

A Commonwealth Karate Championships is currently contested on a biannual basis, with the event designed to demonstrate that the sport is suitable to be included at the Commonwealth Games.

The 2017 event is scheduled to take place from August 3 to September 3 in Durban, who are due to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Inclusion in the Games would be another major boost for karate, which was one of five sports to be added to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sport programme last year.

Karate was also added to the Buenos Aries 2018 Youth Olympic Games last month, along with break dancing and sport climbing.