This year's Summer Universiade in Taiwan's capital Taipei has formed an official partnership with China Airlines and EVA Air.

The deal with the airlines will offer a variety of benefits, including discounted ticket prices for delegates and International University Sports Federation (FISU) officials travelling to the event.

Taipei 2017 says those taking advantage will enjoy the "outstanding services" that the two Taiwanese air carriers provide passengers with on routes covering Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania.

Discussions on the ticket discounts and booking procedures have been conducted with the airlines for several months, according to organisers, with the aim of providing the "utmost convenience and excellent services" for those visiting Taipei.

Delegates and FISU officials can book their flights as of now.

"The Organising Committee and the two airlines are committed to doing their best for the delegates and to making Taipei Universiade the greatest Summer Universiade ever," Taipei 2017 said in a statement.

China Airlines and EVA Air intend to cooperate with the Organising Committee in an attempt to assure delegates excellent service during their upcoming trips to Taipei ©Taipei 2017

Last month, Fushan Textile become the latest company to join the sponsorship programme for the 2017 Summer Universiade.

Eva Air and China Airlines, along with international food conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises and Hisun Fiber Industries, are in the premium official partner category.

Sunrise Group are listed as an official partner, while Taishan Sports, who provide equipment for major events, and duty free providers Everrich are official sponsors.

Equipment manufacturers Victor are an official supplier.

Due to take place from August 19 to 30, the 2017 Summer Universiade will be the largest international sports showpiece that Chinese Taipei has ever staged, having beaten Brazilian capital Brasília to be named host in November 2011 by FISU.