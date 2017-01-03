Eight-time Olympic medallist and 2012 Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins has been announced as the 14th and final contest on Channel 4’s winter sport series The Jump.

The announcement of Sir Bradley appearance on the series comes less than a week after the 36-year-old retired from cycling, having won a fifth Olympic gold medal in the team pursuit at Rio 2016.

He became the first British Olympian in history to win eight medals following the success at the Games.

During his career, Sir Bradley also won seven world titles on the track, as well as a time trial global crown on the road in 2014.

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones and four-time Olympic gymnastics medallist Louis Smith have also been named as contestants on the fourth series of programme.

Four-time Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, winner of gold medals in both athletics and cycling at Rio 2016, is another contestant.

Jason Robinson, a member of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team, former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas and retired England international footballer Robbie Fowler will also be taking part.

"Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up," said Sir Bradley.

"From Jason Robinson and Robbie Fowler to Olympians Louis Smith and Jade Jones, these guys have excelled in the sporting arena and I have a lot of respect for them, they will be so competitive.

"Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it.

“Just don’t call me a celebrity.”

Celebrities will be joining the series, including 2010 Big Brother winner Josie Gibson, Spencer Matthews and Lydia Bright, with the latter two having featured in British reality television programmes Made in Chelsea and The Only Way is Essex.

Comedian Mark Dolan, Irish presenter, radio DJ and model Vogue Williams, entrepreneur and model Caprice Bourret and Emma Parker-Bowles, a presenter and journalist, complete the line-up.

The latter is the niece of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

The programme, presented by Davina McCall, has courted controversy after several high profile injuries were suffered by contestants.

Gymnast Beth Tweddle suffered two fractured vertebrae in her neck in last year’s series, while Beijing 2008 double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington dislocated her shoulder.

The 2017 series is due to take place over six weeks, but the transmission date has not yet been announced.