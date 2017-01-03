Los Angeles 2024 has used California's annual Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl college football game to promote the city’s bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Bid Committee partnered with the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board to produce a flower-covered float brandishing LA 2024’s slogan "Follow the Sun".

Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the streets of Pasadena in LA County to watch the parade which bills itself as America's New Year’s greeting to the world, joined by millions more watching across the globe.

Top Olympic and Paralympic legends, including American International Olympic Committee member Anita DeFrantz, rode the float.

Among those joining her were Romania’s five-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nadia Comaneci, a naturalised citizen of the US, as well as her husband Bart Conner, who won two gymnastics gold medal medals at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

Lex Gillette, a four-time Paralympic silver medal-winning long jumper, was also involved alongside two-time Olympic medal-winning beach volleyball player April Ross, Olympic silver medal-winning swimmer Haley Anderson and LA 2024 vice-chair Candace Cable, the first woman to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Paralympics.

Completing the line-up was Olympic gold medal-winning 100 metres hurdler Dawn Harper-Nelson, Olympic bronze medal-winning beach volleyball player Holly McPeak, Pan American Games bronze medal-winning badminton player Howard Shu and four-time Beach Volleyball World Tour champion Sinjin Smith.

Los Angeles 2024 Athletes' Advisory Commission leaders Janet Evans, right, Allyson Felix, centre, and Greg Louganis, left, participated in the coin toss to start the Rose Bowl college football game ©LA 2024

They were accompanied by several young Angeleno athletes with the LA84 Foundation, the youth sports non-profit organisation.

Olympians and LA 2024 Athletes' Advisory Commission leaders Janet Evans, Allyson Felix and Greg Louganis were the Tournament of Roses Grand Marshals, and rode in vintage cars behind the "Follow the Sun" float.

They then participated in the coin toss to kick-off the Rose Bowl American football game between Penn State Nittany Lions and University of Southern California Trojans, which the latter won 52-49.

More than 500 volunteers helped decorate the "Follow the Sun" float, which featured the landmark Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at the front with a flame burning atop its cauldron.

The Los Angeles 2024 angel logo flew high above the Coliseum's famed peristyle, while live beach volleyball took place at the float’s centre.

More than 10,000 roses in various shades, from light yellow to hot pink, ran along the length of the float.

Budapest and Paris are also bidding for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The IOC is due to elect its chosen host city at its Session in Lima on September 13.