The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced two Snowboard World Cup competitions in Kazan next month have been cancelled for "financial reasons".

The Russian city, host of Summer Universiade in 2013, was due to play host to snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom races from February 24 to 26.

Both events have now been called off but the FIS and the Russian Snowboard Federation are currently in discussions over a replacement venue in the country.

It comes after the Russian Ski Federation handed the hosting rights of the Cross-Country World Cup Finals back to the FIS in the wake of the publication of the McLaren Report.

The event was set to be staged in Tyumen in March but the Russian body felt they should not hold the competition in a bid to demonstrate the "credibility in the cross-country skiing community and commitment to clean sport".

Pressure had been growing for Russia to lose major events in winter sport following the report's release last month, which alleged a state-sponsored doping system.

Action in Kazan was due to include snowboard cross and a parallel giant slalom event ©Getty Images

Next month’s competitions were due to be the first-ever Snowboard World Cup events held in Kazan.

Action in the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup was scheduled to take place between February 24 and 26, while the parallel giant slalom competition was slated for February 25.

Officials from the FIS carried out an inspection visit to the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in June.

The FIS met with organisers and local authorities, as well as inspecting facilities, and were pleased with what they saw.

"We were impressed when we arrived," FIS snowboard race director Uwe Beier said following the visit.

"It's a pulsing city, provides a great infrastructure and has successfully hosted various international sport events already."

Russia is scheduled to host the next competition in snowboard - a Snowboard Freestyle Big Air World Cup - in Moscow on Saturday (January 7).