Sapporo 2017 have announced that tickets for next month's Asian Winter Games are now on sale.

Tickets are available for both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games, as well as all competition events.

General admission for the Opening Ceremony at the Sapporo Dome will cost ¥1,500 (£10/$13/€12), with category A tickets coming in at ¥3,000 (£20/$26/€24).

A category S ticket for the Ceremony will cost ¥4,000 (£27/$34/€32) and Arena seats will be ¥8,000 (£55/$68/€65).

The event will feature a 30-minute concert by pop music group Dreams Come True, who sing the official song of the Games.

Organisers have also confirmed that the Closing Ceremony will feature a gala exhibition, which will be performed by top figure skaters.

The Ceremony will bring the Games to a close at the Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, with the lowest price ticket costing ¥3,000.

Category A tickets will cost ¥5,000 (£34/$42/€40), with category S and SS tickets priced at ¥7,000 (£48/$59/€56) and ¥9,000 (£62/$76/€73) respectively.

The Sapporo Dome will host the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Winter Games on February 19 ©Getty Images

Tickets for figure skating competitions at the Games are priced the same as those for the Closing Ceremony.

Ski jumping, cross-country skiing, snowboard halfpipe, biathlon, ice hockey and short track speed skating will require the public to pay ¥500 (£3.40/$4.20/€4.00) for tickets.

Curling competition ticket prices have also been announced, with a cost of ¥1,500 (£10/$13/€12) for adults and ¥500 for children.

Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboard giant slalom, snowboard slalom and men's division II and III ice hockey will have free admission, along with speed skating.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The event is due to take place between February 19 and 26, with athletes and officials from 31 countries and regions expected to compete.

Hosts Japan will contest all 11 events, along with China, South Korea and Kazakhstan.

There will also be the added interest of athletes from Australia and New Zealand competing for the first time.

This follows an invitation to Oceania athletes by the Olympic Council of Asia, after a request by Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates.