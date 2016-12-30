Andy Murray and Mo Farah are among the Olympic gold medallists from Britain who feature in the New Year’s Honours list – both receiving knighthoods.

Alongside them, heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger have also been made Dames in the honours, which have been made public tonight.

Other recipients include Lee Pearson, with the Paralympic dressage gold medallist being a Sir.

More than 100 athletes feature in the list with CBEs being handed out to Jason and Laura Kenny, swimmer Sascha Kindred and a trio of British equestrian stars in Charlotte Dujardin, Nick Skelton and Sophie Christiansen.

OBEs have been given to double Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams, Britain women’s hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh, Welsh national football team coach Chris Coleman, rowers Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs Hodge, cyclist Ed Clancy, horse trainer John Gosden and Paralympians Jody Cundy and Anne Dunham.

Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to break the four minute mile barrier, has been given the Companion of Honour.

Mo Farah will become a sir ©Getty Images

Murray's knighthood brings an end to a wonderful year for the 29-year-old Scotsman, who won his second Wimbledon men's singles crown in July, a month before he defended his Olympic title in Rio.

He also reached the number one ranking and claimed the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour Finals trophy by beating rival Novak Djokovic of Serbia in straight sets.

On December 18, Murray also set a record by winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for a third time.

It also put an upbeat mood to the end of his day after Murray lost to Belgium's David Goffin in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Despite receiving the title, it is understood, according to an article on the Daily Mail website, that he will ask the All England Club, who host and organise Wimbledon, not to use "Sir Andy" during matches.

Farah also had a successful year which saw him defend the 10,000 metre and 5,000m Olympic gold medals he won in London when the Games came to Rio.

This "double double" meant the 33-year-old became only the second man in the sport's history to achieve this feat.

Jessica Ennis-Hill poses for a selfie with Usain Bolt, Nafissatou Thiam (right) and Brianne Theisen-Eaton of Canada at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Ennis-Hill was not able to defend her Olympic title in Rio as she had to settle for silver in the heptathlon, with Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium topping the podium.

However, the 30-year-old, who retired in October, had a stellar career which included three World Championship golds.

Grainger, 41, became Britain's most decorated female Olympian when she won her fifth medal at the Games in Rio.

The rower got her fourth silver medal in the double sculls alongside Victoria Thornley.

She also made headlines at the London 2012 Games when she won gold in the same discipline with Anna Watkins, having settled for silver at the three previous Games in various rowing events.

Pearson won his 11th Paralympics gold medal when he topped the podium in the dressage individual freestyle competition.

He was also the flagbearer at the opening ceremony at the Games and has also won two silvers and a bronze over the course of five separate Games.