The Swedish Taekwondo Federation (STF) has been re-awarded its full membership by the European Taekwondo Union (ETU) after it was revoked earlier this year.

The country was initially suspended in October 2014 when the ETU became aware that the statutes of the Federation were not in compliance with the continental governing body, or those of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF).

Submissions were made to the WTF, but they found "insufficient reason" to overturn the decision against the STF.

But, in February of this year, the country was removed from the organisation completely.

The ETU had guaranteed that the decision would not have an impact on Swedish athletes participation in taekwondo events, including the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Uno Sanli, right, represented Sweden at London 2012 ©Getty Images

As expected, all Swedish athletes participated normally in all tournaments and championships under the WTF or ETU flag.

The issue appeared to surround the existence of a second organisation in the country, the Swedish Takewondo Union.

However today, after the compliance of the STF statutes with those of the ETU and the WTF, it has been announced that the Federation has retained its full membership within the continental union.

The decision has been officially communicated to all other members of the continental body.