Marius Vizer, the President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has sent an open letter to the sport's community reflecting on a successful year for the sport.

In what he described as an "intense year" for the world of sport, Vizer said he believed judo had a lot of be happy with.

"Judo had a very successful year, writing history with high-level performances in all the IJF events and an outstanding edition of the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro," Vizer said.

"I would like to congratulate all the athletes who gave their best on the tatami, for the incredible moments offered during competitions, demonstrating the high values of Judo.

"Furthermore, I would like to congratulate all the coaches, referees, officials, sponsors, media representatives and judo fans who contributed to our common success and to the promotion of our sport and its moral principles."

Meanwhile the IJF Continental Unions, the National Federation members of the IJF, the IJF's Executive Committee and its various commissions and staff members were all praised for their dedication and hard work "to achieve our aims for the benefit of Judo".

Marius Vizer described 2016 as "successful" for the sport ©IJF

Vizer then concluded the message looking ahead to what the next 12 months has to offer.

"For 2017, I wish all the Judo community to continue their activity with passion and in unity, to have a prosperous and successful year, filled with moments of joy and professional satisfaction.

Meanwhile it was announced earlier this week that Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Shohei Ono and Majlinda Kelmendi were named the winners of the respective men’s and women’s IJF Judoka of the Year awards.

Japan’s Ono received 2,166 votes in a poll on the IJF Facebook page, while Kosovo’s Kelmendi received 5,299.

Kelmendi won the women’s 52 kilograms category at Rio 2016, ensuring Kosovo’s first-ever Olympic medal on the country’s debut appearance at the Games.