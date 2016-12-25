Paralympic champion Carlos Serrano has been named as Colombia's Para-athlete of the year.

The swimmer made history as he claimed Colombia's first Paralympic gold medal for 36 years in the men's 100 metres breaststroke SB7 at Rio 2016 in September.

The 18-year-old won in style, clocking a world record time of 1min 12.50sec.

His award caps off a fine year and has been presented by the El Espectador newspaper.

Carlos Serrano carries Colombia's flag at the Rio 2016 Closing Ceremony ©Getty Images

Cyclists Nestor Ayala, Diego Duenas and Edwin Matiz, swimmers Moises Fuentes and Nelson Crispin, track and field athletes Javier Diaz, Luis Lucumi, Martha Hernandez, Mauricio Valencia and the womens 4x100m relay T11-13 team were the other nominees.

"I want to continue training hard, lowering my own times and winning titles for Colombia," said Serrano, who also claimed silver and bronze medals in the pool in Rio.

He became the first Colombian athlete in any Para-sport to win gold since Pedro Mejia, also in the 100m breaststroke, in 1980.

At the Closing Ceremony of Rio 2016, he carried Colombia's flag.