The record-breaking opening day attendance of 13,280 is among the headline figures published by the International Floorball Federation (IFF) for the 2016 Men’s World Championships in Riga.

Another record broken was that for the number of spectators at an opening day match as a crowd of 8,011 watched hosts Latvia suffer a 6-2 defeat to eventual runners-up Sweden.

The total attendance for the nine-day event, held from December 3 to 11, was 85,110.

With regard to television coverage, 37 of the 48 matches were broadcast.

According to current figures, games were televised live in one form or another in 17 different countries - China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Latvia, Lithuania, Macau, Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand.

The World Floorball Championships (WFC) also made the news in Australia, Canada, Poland, Singapore and the United States.

The final between Finland and Sweden attracted 2,336,807 viewers, while the bronze medal match between Switzerland and Czech Republic had an audience of 2,116,372 viewers.

According to current figures, the live matches were seen by 13.3 million.

Overall, the WFC reached 32.4 million.

A crowd of 8,011 watched Sweden beat hosts Latvia on the opening day of the 2016 World Floorball Championships ©IFF/Twitter

For the period dating from November 28 to December 18, the IFF’s YouTube channels had 1,234,029 views.

Notable figures from during the event specifically were the 101,616 users of the official WFC website, the 10,410 users of the IFF Events Mobile App and the 647,314 viewers of the IFF Flickr account.

Finland defeated perennial rivals Sweden via a dramatic penalty shoot-out to win the WFC.

The two countries have dominated the event since the first edition in 1996, with the Swedes winning eight out of the 10 competitions to have been played prior to this year and Finland triumphing at the other two.

Switzerland and Czech Republic are the only other countries to have made it to the final in that time, with both of the Finns' previous final victories coming against Sweden.

They prevented their neighbours from making it nine titles and three in a row with their 4-3 victory earning them a third crown.

Switzerland beat Czech Republic 8-5 in the bronze medal match.