Jernej Damjan upset the odds to beat International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup leader Domen Prevc to the Slovenian national championships men’s title on the large hill in Planica.

The 33-year-old, who had to undergo two knee operations this year, produced the best jumps in both rounds - 135 metres and 135.5m - and won the competition with 268.4 points.

The big favourite Prevc came in second as the 17-year-old laid down marks of 132m and 133m for 258.0 points, one more than Nejc Dezman who finished third with his two jumps of 132.5m.

"Surprise, surprise!" Damjan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I knew I was jumping good, but this was a bit unexpected."

Jernej Damjan triumphed with 268.4 points ©Getty Images

Prevc, who holds a 158-point lead over second-placed Daniel Andre Tande of Norway in the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup standings, helped SK Triglav 1 to the team title along with Ziga Jelar, Dezman and older brother Cene.

The quartet managed a total of 992.5 points, condemning Damjan, David Krapez, Miha Kveder and Tilen Bartol of SSK Sam Ihan 1 to the runners-up spot with 974.1.

ND Ratece Planica’s Bor Pavlovcic, Rok Tarman, Anze Lavtizar and Lojze Petek finished third with 919.1 points.

The women’s competition was won by Maja Vtic with jumps of 131.5m and 131m for 245.5 points.

Ema Klinec came second with 238.2 points thanks to jumps of 126m and 130.5m, while Eva Logar rounded out the podium with 214.3 points courtesy of leaps of 125m and 121m.