Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has received a NZD$550,000 (£308,000/$378,000/€361,000) increase in funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ), taking core investment up to NZD$2.250 million (£1.260 million/$1.550 million/€1.480 million) in 2017.

This represents a 32 per cent increase from a NZD$1.7 million (£953,000/$1.2 million/€1.1 million) annual core investment between 2014 and 2016.

HPSNZ has also expressed its long-term intention to invest in Para-sport throughout the four-year Paralympic Games cycle.

The core investment decision follows a successful Rio 2016 Paralympics, where New Zealand won 21 medals comprising nine golds, five silvers and seven bronzes.

The haul earned the Oceanian nation a 13th-place finish in the medals table, their highest-ever position.

It also ensured the defence of their London 2012 title of number one country in the world for medals per capita.

They also added the title of top nation in the world for gold medals per capita.

Fifty-two per cent of Kiwis actively tuned into the free-to-air broadcast and content delivered by Attitude, TVNZ, ACC and NZ on Air during the Games.

"Paralympics New Zealand is thrilled to have received this commitment from High Performance Sport New Zealand," said Fiona Allan, chief executive of PNZ.

"It is a huge endorsement for our high-performance plan and personnel.

"To complement this Government investment, we will continue to concentrate on public fundraising, grants and commercial partnerships to assist us in covering the remainder of our Games operational costs and to achieve the goals set out within our Towards 2020 organisational strategy, including the growth and development of Para-sport at a community level."

New Zealand won nine gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, three of which came courtesy of swimmer Sophie Pascoe ©Getty Images

HPSNZ counterpart Alex Baumann added: "This increased investment is a direct result of Paralympics New Zealand continuing to deliver a world-leading high-performance programme and demonstrating the ability to win multiple gold medals for New Zealand.

"The performance of the New Zealand Paralympic team in Rio and the outstanding levels of interest that New Zealanders have shown in their achievements, has elevated Para-sport to an incredible level."

PNZ will continue working to fund Paralympic Games operational costs and community and athlete development programmes through the PNZ Spirit of Gold initiative.

This long-term programme was set-up just over a year ago, in a bid to help increase awareness and interest in Para-sport, inspire public donations and attract investment from the business community.

PNZ is hopeful this support will continue for aspiring Paralympians on the road to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics and Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics.

"Paralympics New Zealand is delighted to have successfully met and in many cases exceeded the key investment principles set out by High Performance Sport New Zealand," added Malcolm Humm, high-performance director at PNZ.

"In addition, it is very gratifying to have received compliments for our forward thinking and strategic planning and for the way in which we have taken the lessons learned during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games campaign and implemented these already.

"New Zealand Para-sport continues to be in a very strong position and we are incredibly excited about the future."

PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan said the organisation is thrilled to have received the commitment from High Performance Sport New Zealand ©Getty Images

PNZ revealed earlier this month how they are owed NZD$38,000 (£21,000/$26,000/€25,000) in travel grants from Rio 2016.

Rio 2016 finally paid the travel grants owed to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Wednesday (December 21), almost three weeks after the initial deadline of November 30.

Brazilian organisers, who were four weeks late in paying initial grants in July, had missed a deadline to pay total instalments worth $3.7 million (£3 million/€3.5 million).

It was claimed that they were unable to transfer the money, despite having the funds available, because third party companies filed lawsuits in order to collect funds owed.

The lawsuits allegedly contained a preliminary injunction for Rio 2016 to have around BRL$10.3 million (£2.6 million/$3.2 million/€3 million) seized from its bank accounts.

The payment of the final instalment of travel grants comes after the IPC were forced to provide financial support to five African countries who faced missing loan repayments after the Rio money did not arrive.

IPC communications director Craig Spence tweeted on Wednesday: "All National Paralympic Committees to now be paid."