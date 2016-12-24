Lausanne 2020 have confirmed bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competition at the Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in St Moritz.

The sports were not included as part of the original sport programme set out by Lausanne 2020 during the bidding stage for the third edition of the winter event, where the Olympic Capital comfortably saw off the challenge of Brasov in Romania.

Luge and skeleton featured at Lillehammer 2016 earlier this year, while monobob races for boys and girls were also present on the programme.

Ian Logan, Lausanne 2020's chief executive, confirmed to insidethegames in October that two venues were being considered as they looked to find a way for the sports to be featured at the Games.

La Plagne in France was cited as one of the options, with the facility located around 150 kilometres from Lausanne.

However, organisers have instead selected St Mortiz, which is further away from the Olympic Capital but is still in Switzerland.

"The Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton competitions in January 2020 will take place on the historic Olympic site of St Moritz," a spokesperson for Lausanne 2020 said.

St Mortiz is has previously hosted to Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

St Moritz hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 1928 and 1948 and the bobsleigh track there is the oldest in the world, having been opened back in 1904.

While the majority of events are still set to take place in Lausanne, the Tuffes Nordic Stadium, located across the border in France, will be used for ski jumping, biathlon and Nordic combined events.

The overall budget for the Games in 2020 stands at $42 million (£29 million/€38 million).