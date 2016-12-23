Brazilian Aquatic Sports Confederation (CBDA) President Coaracy Nunes has been fined BRL$20,000 (£5,000/$6,100/€5,800) by the Court of Audit of the Union (TCU) for improper application of funds.

Nunes was removed from office in October as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud, but was allowed to return to work last month after a court ruling in his favour in São Paulo.

Brazil's Federal Public Ministry claimed to have discovered "strong evidence" of overbilling, misappropriation of public funds and embezzlement.

Four of Nunes' allies, including former vice-president Luiz Soares, were also ordered to be removed from office as part of the probe.

The CBDA have denied any wrongdoing, and claimed they were not given a chance to explain the alleged financial irregularities.

But following an audit at the CBDA, SwimSwam reports Vital Minister of Rêgo concluded that the officials were conscious of the illegality of the acts committed and, therefore, their actions were reprehensible by fine.

During the audit it was proven that "contingency expenses were incurred in amounts higher than those determined in the guidelines of the circular of the Brazilian Olympic Committee".

It was also deemed the "use of receipts for the provision of contingency expense accounts without the identification of beneficiaries, as well as the approval of expenditures of products prohibited by the use of this amount was in defiance of the orientation of the CDBA itself".

Sérgio Ribeiro Lins, the CBDA’s chief financial officer, has also been fined and like Nunes, he has 15 days to pay.

Corruption allegations have rocked Brazilian swimming ©Getty Images

Nunes, who has been in office since 1988, is also a member of the ruling Bureau of the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Last month, FINA claimed to have made an "immediate request" to the CBDA for more information on his removal.

Nunes had claimed that he was the victim of a campaign by rivals planning to replace him as President.

Other allegations against him include that funds designated to buy airline tickets and equipment for the Brazilian Olympic team had been misused.

If proved this would be a clear violation of the FINA Code of Ethics which all serving officials have to fulfil.

Section D on integrity stipulates that "no official shall, directly or indirectly, solicit, accept or offer any concealed remuneration, commission, benefit or service of any nature connected with their participation in aquatics or with their function as an official".

insidethegames has contacted FINA for a comment.

Nunes is one of three FINA Bureau members accused of wrongdoing in recent times.

Ben Ekumbo, Kenya's deputy Chef de Mission at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, was detained last month after stolen sports kit was found inside his Nairobi apartment.

Ekumbo, who stands accused of stealing $10,500 (£8,600/€10,000) in kit meant for athletes, was reportedly released on bail earlier this month.

FINA vice-president Tamas Gyarfas was also forced to resign his position as President of the Hungarian Swimming Federation following pressure from leading swimmers, including three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszú, due to the alleged lack of support he has given them.