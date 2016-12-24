Five American female and six male ski racers have posed naked for a calendar in a bid to earn funding for them to compete on the professional ski tour.

Titled "Under the Suit: The Bodies of the Ski Team", the calendar features the skiers in naked shots of themselves either on the slopes, cycling or in the gym.

Skiers below "A'' team level are forced to pay for their own travel costs which vary from $15,000 (£12,200/€14,300) to $35,000 (£28,500/€33,400) each season.

"It's tough for us because we have to raise a bunch of cash," Brennan Rubie, the source of the idea, said to The Associated Press.

"We've all reached out to our parents, our parents' friends."

Athletes are hoping to raise $4,000 (£3,200/€3,800) each from sales.

Jacqueline Wiles, who also receives no financial support, features on the calendar alongside team-mates Breezy Johnson and Alice McKennis.

McKennis won a downhill event in the Austrian resort of St. Anton in January 2013, which is her only podium finish to date, while Wiles has one top ten finish to her name.

Ted Ligety is one skier to feature in the calendar ©ted_ligety/Instagram

"Athletes are being more and more unfunded, having to find our own means," Wiles commented.

"I think everyone really likes the idea of displaying our bodies in a very athletic, powerful position.

"We work hard to be physically fit for our sport, and I think it's really cool to show our fans and family what our bodies go through."

Despite not being completely against the project, the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA) has been "very hands off with the whole project", McKennis added.

"Just because it is something that they saw as something risky, that athletes are showing their naked bodies to the public.

"They were just like 'We don't want to be involved. If you're going to do this, you need to do it separately.'"