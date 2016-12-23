British Cycling have announced the appointment of the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA) Olympic manager Stephen Park as their first performance director since 2014.

The search for the director began in October, with British Cycling stating they were looking for a candidate who would to "drive ambition to deliver annual inspirational success across all disciplines" in the Great Britain team”.

A "world-class performance leader" who will "enable the delivery of the performance strategy and achievement of annual and quadrennial medal targets" was also highlighted as a requirement, as the governing body seek to retain its position as the world’s number one cycling nation.

Parks will now take up the post having led the British Sailing team to the top of the sport’s medal table at Rio 2016, having been the RYA’s Olympic manager for the past 15 years.

During his time in the role, Britain claimed 23 Olympic and Paralympic sailing medals.

“I feel privileged and excited to be given this opportunity, and look forward to building on the high-performance culture at British Cycling,” said Park, who will take up his position in the Spring.

“My role will be to lead the team, support the coaches and the wider staff to continue delivering successful programmes which enable the athletes to fulfil their tremendous potential.

“Clearly cycling poses very different challenges to sailing, but it’s a sport I am very passionate about from a personal perspective.

“I’m looking forward to meeting its challenges head on and working intensively with a highly motivated and experienced group of athletes, coaches and support staff.”

The post has been vacant since Sir David Brailsford left British Cycling in 2014 ©Getty Images

The performance director has not been filled since Sir David Brailsford left in April 2014 to focus upon leading Team Sky.

Park takes up the post in a difficult period for British Cycling, with a UK Anti-Doping investigation ongoing surrounding a medical package to delivered to a Team Sky rider in 2011.

The organisation have also been at the centre of a dispute between their former technical director Shane Sutton and sprint Jess Varnish, with the latter claiming she had been subject to sexism and bullying.

While an internal investigation found in favour of Varnish, it has since emerged only one of her nine allegations were upheld, with the rider and Sutton both now challenging the findings.

An independent review into the culture of Britain's World Class Programme, jointly commissioned by British Cycling and UK Sport, is also ongoing.

Despite the tumultuous period, Park will take over a highly successful team with Britain having earned 33 medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, including 18 golds.

“The performance director role is integral to our ambitions looking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond,” said Bob Howden, British Cycling President.

“Following our tremendous success at Rio, we are now at the start of another four-year cycle; one which brings great challenges but also great opportunities to build on success.

“We are confident that, in Stephen, we have the right person in the role to guide us through this cycle and fulfil our ambition to finish top of both medal tables and remain the number one cycling nation in the world.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andy Harrison, our programmes director, and his colleagues for leading the team so successfully through recent months.”