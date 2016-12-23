The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has announced the hosts of two major regional football tournaments to be held in 2017.

The African Championships will take place in Cape Verde from October 13 to 22 in the capital city of Praia and will be the first ever IBSA-sanctioned event to be held in the country.

Following their win at the 2015 African Championships in Cameroon, Morocco will be the team to beat in Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, Chile has been selected as the host country for next year's American Championships.

The tournament will be held in Santiago, the capital city, between November 19 and 27.

The championships will be organised by FENADDIVI (National Sports Federation for the Visually Impaired) and the National Paralympic Committee of Chile.

The host country will be looking to improve on its sixth place finish at the 2015 Para Pan-American Games in Canada.

IBSA World Champions and Paralympic gold medallists Brazil will start the tournament as favourites.

Chile will host next year's American Championships ©IBSA

Elsewhere, it was announced earlier this year that German capital Berlin will host the 2017 European Blind Football Championships.

The five-a-side event will be held at the Lilli-Henoch-Sportplatz between August 17 and 27.

The venue is to be upgraded into a purpose-built blind football arena and the event will be hosted by both the German Sports Federation for Persons with Disabilities and the Berlin Disability Sports Association.

The Championships will mark the tenth anniversary of the German Blind Football League - the Blindenfussball Bundesliga.

Bacău in Romania has been named as host of the qualifying tournament for the European Championships.

The winners and runners-up at the event, which is scheduled to take place from April 1 to 9, will earn the right to compete in Berlin.

All IBSA member countries in Europe are able to participate, with the exception of Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Russia, Spain and Turkey, who have already qualified as the top eight from the 2015 European Championships in Hereford in England.