Henrik Kristoffersen secured his second consecutive International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom victory as the Norwegian triumphed in Madonna di Campiglio.

The Olympic bronze medallist headed into the event as the defending champion at the Italian resort, as he looked to close the gap to Austria’s Marcel Hirscher at the top of the overall standings.

Kristoffersen posted the fastest time on the opening run as he crossed the line in a time of 48.00 seconds, with Hirscher finishing 0.23 seconds down.

The second runs times would prove faster, as Kristoffersen posted 45.93 to finish the event with a combined time of 1:33.93.

His performance would prove enough to take the victory, leaving his main rival Hirscher forced to settle for second place by clocking 1:34.26.

Despite ending as the runner-up, Hirscher will be relieved to have come away from this year’s event without major incident, having nearly be struck by a falling drone here last year.

The FIS banned the use of camera drones from their Alpine Ski World Cup races as a result.

Henrik Kristoffersen closed the gap on Marcel Hirscher in the overall standings following his victory ©Getty Images

Home fans were given cause for celebration as Stefano Gross completed the podium places in a time of 1:35.28, with his fellow Italian Manfred Moelgg finishing in 1:35.38 to end fourth.

The race win saw Kristoffersen move onto 200 points for the World Cup, having added to his triumph in Val d'Isère two weeks ago.

He lies 60 points adrift of Hirscher in the standings, as the Norwegian looks to defend the overall crown he claimed last year.