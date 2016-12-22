Germany’s Heidi Zacher and Slovenia’s Filip Flisar won the respective men’s and women’s races at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Cross World Cup in Italian town Innichen, repeating their victories from yesterday.

Zacher triumphed in the women’s big final ahead of runner-up Fanny Smith of Switzerland and third-placed Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France.

Olympic champion Marielle Thompson of Canada came fourth, ensuring her the FIS Cross Alps Tour title after the sixth and final race.

Thompson finished the two-week tour, spread across 1,000 kilometres of terrain from the French Alps to the Italian Dolomites, on 475 points.

Zacher was second on 324 points, while Smith was third on 293.

Slovenia's Filip Flisar won for the second time in as many days ©Getty Images

In the men's competition, Flisar came out on top as Austria's Christoph Wahrstoetter and France's Arnaud Bovolenta finished second and third respectively.

Bovolenta’s compatriot Jean-Frederic Chapuis, the Olympic champion, missed out on the big final and finished in 13th place.

Despite the disappointing result, Chapuis still secured the FIS Cross Alps Tour title with a total of 359 points.

Flisar ended up second on 282 points, while Switzerland’s Alex Fiva, 14th today, was third on 255.

The FIS Ski Cross World Cup is scheduled to resume on January 15, when men’s and women’s races are set to be held in Italian resort Watles.