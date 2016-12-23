Air sports, bowling and flying disc are all set to feature on the Olympic Channel after the governing bodies for the three sports signed co-operation agreements.

The World Air Sports Federation (FAI), World Bowling and the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) have become the latest International Federations (IFs) to enter a partnership with the Channel.

It brings the total amount of IFs who have signed deals with the Channel to 39, five of which are now non-Olympic sports.

The partnerships cover news access and content licences to promote the sports within the Olympic Movement.

“The Olympic Channel is dedicated to promoting all sports and athletes within the Olympic Movement,” Olympic Channel general manager Mark Parkman.

“As we look ahead to 2017, we are excited to work with air sports, bowling and flying disc to promote their sports and to help grow their audiences worldwide.”

WFDF President Robert Rauch hopes flying disc being added to Channel’s portfolio of coverage will “raise the profile of flying disc sports in the international sports community and the Olympic Movement”.

“The World Flying Disc Federation is excited to have signed this agreement with the Olympic Channel,” Rauch said.

“The co-operation with Olympic Channel services greatly complements our communications strategy as we continue to develop our audience outside of our traditional event viewership.

“As a rapidly growing sport with tremendous youth appeal, a strong grounding in Olympic ideals, and gender equality, we believe that flying disc can also be an asset in the portfolio of the Olympic Channel in reaching today’s sports audience looking for offerings that speak to their lifestyle.

“We are hopeful that having the opportunity to showcase our major events on the Olympic Channel will also raise the profile of Flying Disc sports in the international sports community and the Olympic Movement.”

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the International Handball Federation (IHF), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the International Surfing Association (ISA) are the only Summer Olympic IFs not to have struck a deal with the Channel.

However, the ISA did agree to let the Channel broadcast coverage of its World Junior Championships in the Azores in September.

The International Biathlon Union is the sole winter sport on the Olympic programme which has not yet entered into a partnership with the Channel.

The Olympic Channel claim “ongoing discussions” are being held with other IFs, with the recent deal with FIFA representing a high-profile addition.