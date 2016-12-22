Australia half-back Cooper Cronk has been named the winner of the 2016 Rugby League World Golden Boot.

The 33-year-old saw off the challenge of three other shortlisted candidates, including Melbourne Storm team-mate Cameron Smith, to earn the accolade presented annually to the world’s best rugby league player.

Australia’s Darius Boyd and New Zealand’s Jason Taumalolo, who play for Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys respectively, were also in the running for the award handed out by the Rugby League World magazine.

Cronk was an influential figure as Melbourne Storm clinched the 2016 National Rugby League (NRL) minor premiership before losing the grand final to Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

He also contributed to Queensland's State of Origin series triumph and guided Australia to success at this year’s Four Nations, where he was named player of the tournament.

The Kangaroos went undefeated through the tournament, which also involved New Zealand, England and Scotland, to claim the title at Anfield in Liverpool.

"Cooper Cronk has been an outstanding player for club, state and country for many years, but this year he really demonstrated his outstanding qualities, helping Melbourne Storm to the NRL Grand Final, Queensland to yet another State of Origin success and Australia to the Four Nations title," said Martyn Sadler, the chairman of League Publications Ltd which publishes the Rugby League World magazine.

"In all those competitions, he demonstrated a mastery of half-back play in all its aspects, and proved himself to be one of the outstanding players of his generation who will join a wonderful list of great players who have won the Golden Boot since 1984.

"He is a truly deserving winner of the Rugby League World Golden Boot.

"He was on the shortlist alongside exalted company in Cameron Smith, Darius Boyd and Jason Taumalolo, but he deservedly prevailed when the votes were counted."

Cooper Cronk beat off competition from the likes of Melbourne Storm team-mate Cameron Smith (pictured) ©Getty Images

The winner of the award is decided by a panel of experts, including former Golden Boot winners Darren Lockyer of Australia and Great Britain’s Garry Schofield, and members of the print and broadcast media.

The Golden Boot was first awarded in 1984 to Australian rugby league legend Wally Lewis.

It recognises performances throughout the year at club and representative level, with particular emphasis being placed on internationals.

The Golden Boot is currently being made and will be presented to Cronk, who became the 25th member of the NRL's 300-game club in 2016, at a later date.