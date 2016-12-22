Richard Bowker has been confirmed as the "chair-elect" of UK Athletics (UKA) due to replace Ed Warner in January 2018.

Bowker, who is currently also a non-executive director of London Marathon Events, is due to join the Board of the national governing body next month.

He is due to stand-down from his London Marathon position once joining the Board.

“I am delighted to welcome Richard to the board of UKA in what will surely be a phenomenal year for the sport in this country," said UK Members Council President Jason Gardener in a statement announcing the appointment today.

“Next summer will see the biggest sporting event in the world hosted in London as we host both the World Para Athletics Championships and IAAF World Championships.

“Richard was an outstanding candidate following our search for a future chair and I look forward to working with him closely in the coming years.

Warner, who has served in the position since 2007, has faced a revolt over the organisational structure for London 2017 before Sir Robin Young was appointed co-chair of the Organising Committee with him in April.

Richard Bowker is due to replace Ed Warner (pictured) in 2018 ©Getty Images

He also courted controversy this year by claimed that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council had received "brown envelopes" from members of the Qatari team on the eve of Doha's unsuccessful bid for the 2017 World Athletics Championships against London in 2011.

Bowker is a former group chief executive of National Express Group and chair of the Strategic Rail Authority.

He received a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award in 2005.

"I am honoured to have been asked to chair UK Athletics from January 2018," he said.

"Athletics is very close to my heart and I am very excited to be joining the sport in the UK at this time.

“Hosting their respective World Championships is something any sport in the UK would want, and athletics is on the cusp of some exciting years.

“I look forward to working with everyone involved in athletics in the UK at every level.

"We can all look forward to great performances at London 2017, Tokyo 2020 and beyond.”