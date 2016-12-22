A footballer in Germany has been seriously injured after being shot in the street during an attack which saw his aunt killed.

Dynamo Dresden defender Marc Wachs was rushed to hospital following the incident which took place in Wiesbaden, a town near Frankfurt on Tuesday (December 20).

He had been at a kiosk run by his 59-year-old aunt when the assailant came and shot at the pair and Wachs’ uncle, who was also injured but not killed but remains in a critical condition.

German police are investigating the incident and have said the motive for the attack is "unclear".

Wachs’ club issued a statement saying he was taken to hospital and operated on, with doctors saying his wounds are not life-threatening.

"We are shocked, stunned and deeply saddened," said Dynamo’s sport managing director Ralf Minge.

"The entire Dynamo family is behind Marc and his family.

Wachs joined Dynamo Dresden earlier this year from Mainz ©Getty Images

"We will be wherever our help and support is needed.

"I would also like to express our deep compassion to Marc, his family and all his relatives."

The attacker has been described as aged in his 20s or 30s and police are continuing their investigations.

Wachs joined the Bundesliga 2 outfit earlier this year after spending nine years progressing through the Mainz academy.

He played for the club’s second team, but never broke into the first team.

Dynamo are currently seventh in the league, having been promoted last season by winning the Bundesliga 3 title.

Wachs is not the only professional sportsmen to be attacked this week, as two-time Wimbledon women's singles champion Petra Kvitova suffered injuries to her hand after a man posing as a maintenance technician entered her flat.

He slashed her left hand and she required surgery.

Kvitova, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, is unlikely to return to action on the court for at least six months.