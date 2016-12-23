FOXTENN Top Real Precision System has been announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) as having met criteria required to be used as a new electronic line-calling system.

The decision follows a series of rigorous tests, which the ITF state the met the criteria set by a committee comprising of representatives of the ITF, Association of Tennis Professionals, the Women’s Tennis Association and Gland Slam tournaments.

Their criteria centred around the use of the technology for use in reviewing decisions made by on-court officials.

“This result reflects the hard work put in by both FOXTENN and the joint governing body committee,” said Stuart Miller, ITF senior executive director of development and integrity.

“We would like to thank the manufacturer, professional tours and tournaments for supporting the evaluation process.”

The committee have recommended, as with all electronic line-calling systems, that stadium specific testing is conducted prior to its implementation at a tournament.

FOXTENN is the second electronic line-calling system to have met the criteria set by the committee, following Hawk-Eye Officiating.

FOXTEEN are the second technology to be approved after Hawkeye ©Getty Images

Hawkeye received the approval back in 2005, with the technology having been used at several major tournaments, including the Australia Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

“It's an honour to have been working with the professional international tennis organisations to develop such a stunning product,” said Javier Simón, chief executive of FOXTENN.

“I'm sure it will provide a step forward in tennis technology, and enhance officiating and performance analysis with stunning accuracy and new breakthrough images and content for all tennis enthusiasts.”