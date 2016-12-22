English-language "stop" and "slow" signs are due to be installed in Tokyo to reduce traffic problems in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the National Police Agency (NPA) have announced.

According to the Mainichi news agency, they are currently in the process of finalising bilingual designs and revised traffic regulations in order to make them official.

This comes after a study concluded that the unique shape of Japanese slow and stop signs may confuse foreign visitors and leading to them not knowing what instructions to obey.

Many of the 1.7 million official stop signs and 1,000 slow signs in Japan are triangular in shape.

It is estimated that there were 178 traffic accidents in Japan involving a driver with an international or a foreign license in 2012.

It is thought bilingual road signs could help reduce traffic problems ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

This number had reportedly increased to 216 cases by 2015.

In both years, it is claimed there were 13 accidents caused by a driver's failure to notice a stop sign.

It is hoped bilingual versions of signs will be being installed by July 2017 or after.

Designs are already being posted on the NPA website in order to solicit public feedback.

In both years, there were 13 accidents caused by a driver's failure to notice a stop sign.