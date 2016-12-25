The Barbados Olympic Association's (BOA) Independence Games have been declared a success after 27 days of competition in the Caribbean nation.

Barbados' first national multi-sport Games were held to commemorate the country's 50th anniversary of independence.

Twenty-five sports were held with the Games officially closed at the BOA headquarters in Wildey.

"We have been very pleased with the tremendous response we have received from this initiative of the 50th Anniversary Independence Games," said Organising Committee chairman Trevor Browne.

"I also continue to be impressed by the enthusiasm, the effort, and the commitment of our athletes, and this is why we recognise our MVPs tonight for their unwavering dedication to their respective sports.

"We hope to be able to execute another full Independence Games next year to once again showcase all levels of sport in Barbados."

The Games now look set to be replicated in future years ©BOA

Weightlifter Romario Forde, who was named as the men's most valuable player, was given the honour of extinguishing the flame which was lit for the Games.

BOA President Steve Stoute said: "This has been a triumphant spectacle of sport, befitting our 50th anniversary of independence milestone.

"It has been a real celebration of Bajan sport and Bajan sportspersons, a very significant and historic event."

Stephen Lashley, the Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport, added: "These Games have thrown the national spotlight on the full spectrum of our sporting disciplines and allowed our athletes to really demonstrate just what it is they have to offer.

"I congratulate the Organising Committee and the BOA for its determination and planning in ensuring these Games were a fine success.

"You can be assured the Government of Barbados will continue to support the development of all sports in Barbados."

Barbados became independent from the United Kingdom on November 30, 1966.