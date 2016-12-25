Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) secretary general Belcho Goranov was among the official guests at the 26th edition of the country's National Championship for Children and Youth At Risk.

The event took place at the Arena Armeec in capital city Sofia under the motto of "sport accessible to all children".

Goranov awarded prizes to champions and medallists at the Championship, which was organised by the Bulgarian Sports Federation for Children Deprived of Parental Care (BSFDLRG).

More than 400 youngsters took part with competition taking place in six sports: athletics, badminton, basketball, football, table tennis and taekwondo.

Those taking part were aged between 12 and 18.

Denitsa Eliseeva (left) was in attendance at the event ©Getty Images

Bulgarian athletes were also in attendance including European boxing champion Denitsa Eliseeva and mixed martial artist Stanimir Petrov.

They were sought after by the children for photos and autographs.

A conference was also held during the event, where BSFDLRG President Anatoli Iliev outlined the future activities for the organisation.

In more than 12 years, 5,000 children have taken part in sporting activities arranged by the BSFDLRG.

This year six regional and two national tournaments took place.