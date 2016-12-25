French Karate Federation (FKF) President Francis Didier met with his World Karate Federation (WKF) counterpart Antonio Espinós to discuss the first major international event of 2017 - the Karate1 Premier League competition in Paris.

The pair met at the WKF headquarters in Spanish capital Madrid, where the current state of the sport was also on the agenda.

Didier, also a vice-president of the WKF, was re-elected as President of the FKF last week and will serve another four year term.

"The doors of the WKF are always open for karate leaders from all over the world, but it is always a momentous occasion when such a hard-working and fervent advocate of our ancient discipline as Francis Didier come to visit," said Espinós.

"Francis and the French Federation he leads are not only one of the biggest forces of our sport but true friends, and I am sure that with their support, we will achieve our goal of continuing taking karate to new levels."

The Karate1 Premier League event in Paris in February will see the curtain rise on the season ©Xavier Servolle/WKF

The Paris leg of the Karate1 Premier League will take place at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium sports hall in the French capital between January 27 and 29.

Didier and Espinós discussed ways to further expand the tournament, which the WKF hope will set new records in terms of "attendance and magnificence".

Nearly 1,000 competitors from 72 countries competed at this year's edition, where hosts France topped the standings thanks to a haul of 16 medals.

Karate has had a year to remember after being added to the Olympic programme for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The martial art was added by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) alongside baseball/softball, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.