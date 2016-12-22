Olympic bronze medallist Or Sasson has announced that he will launch a judo programme for children with disabilities after his team jacket was auctioned off for $100,000 (£81,000/€96,000).

The Israeli, who shared third place in the over-100 kilogram category at the Rio 2016 Olympics in August, donated his jacket to Shalva, an organisation which works with youngsters with impairments in his country.

After the auction, which took place at a special fundraising event in Jerusalem, Sasson announced that his new programme will take place at the Shalva National Center in the capital city.

"A minute before I handed over the jacket, when it was still in my hands, I thought about whether I would miss having it," Sasson said to the Times of Israel.

"But then I thought about all of the good it would do and realised that it has reached its ultimate purpose."

Or Sasson won Olympic bronze at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Avi Samuels, the vice chairman of Shalva, added: "We started Shalva with many dreams to help children with disabilities in Israel.

"What Ori Sasson has done enables us to fulfill the dreams of our children in ways we couldn’t even imagine when we first started the organisation nearly 25 years ago."

Sasson, also a European Championship and European Games silver medallist, won bronze in Rio thanks to his victory over Cuba's Alex García Mendoza.

In the semi-finals he was beaten by France's eventual winner Teddy Riner, the double Olympic gold medallist and seven-time world champion.

Sasson was also involved in a political incident at the Games when Egyptian Islam El Shehaby, who he defeated by ippon in the first round, refused to shake his hand afterwards.

El Shehaby was loudly booed by the home crowd for his lack of etiquette.

The charitable gesture is the second of its type by an Israeli judoka after Yarden Gerbi raised $52,100 (£39,800/€46,600) by auctioning off her Rio 2016 name patch on behalf of a medical centre in Tel Aviv.

Gerbi is also a Rio 2016 bronze medallist after competing in the women's under-63 kilogram division.