World squash champion Karim Abdel Gawad has confirmed that he will enter the Swedish Open in February.

The Egyptian will be the star attraction and number one seed at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) M70 category event in Linköping.

He will be defending the title he won at this year's edition, which began the 25-year-old's rise to prominence.

That culminated when he won the world title on home soil in Cairo in November.

He beat compatriot Ramy Ashour in the final after his opponent retired through injury when 2-1 behind.

Gawad, the world number two, will play Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia in round one in Sweden.

Former world champion Gregory Gaultier will also play in Sweden ©Getty Images

France's 2015 world champion Gregory Gaultier is also in the draw, with the world number two facing a first round tie against a qualifier.

Australia's 2016 World Series Finals runner-up Cameron Pilley will also face a qualifier in his first contest.

"We’re delighted to have such a strong collection of players, including the two most recent winners of the PSA World Championship, competing in the 2017 UCS Swedish Open and look forward to what promises to be a very exciting week of squash," said Fredrik Johnson, chief executive of organisers ActiPro Event.

"The UCS Swedish Open is always a fantastic event and I am sure that in 2017 we will once again see some world class action on the magnificent glass court in Linköping."

Competition will be held between February 2 and 5.