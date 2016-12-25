The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) chief executive Charmaine Hooper has promoted the organisation's Global Development Project at the Malawi High Commission in London.

Hooper was joined by IWAS head of operations Elin George in the British capital to discuss the initiative which will be launched in the African country.

The project aims to promote grassroots sport for people with physical impairments in countries and regions where knowledge and awareness of Para-sport is limited.

The project will be the first of its kind in Malawi, and will focus on social inclusion and the promotion of "barrier-free" opportunities for people in the nation.

Education seminars and workshops, aimed at promoting the benefit of sport for good health, will be held.

Malawi debuted on the Paralympic stage at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

IWAS will also donate sports equipment to the country and they hope to leave a lasting legacy in Malawi.

Hooper and George met with the Malawi High Commissioner Kena Mphonda to speak about the project.

"It was a great pleasure to meet with His Excellency, Kena Mphonda to discuss the many possibilities for sport development in Malawi," said Hooper.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the Malawi High Commission for their interest in the project and we look forward to working with them as preparations continue."

Malawi debuted on the Paralympic stage at Rio 2016 in September.

Taonere Banda was their sole representative and thus became the country's first-ever Paralympian.

However, the visually impaired athlete was disqualified in the heats of the T12-13 1,500 metres.

Malawi had hoped to make their Paralympic debut at London 2012 but were forced to withdraw due to a lack of funding.